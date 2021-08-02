Jess Hartzell, M: 402-707-3370, Jessica.Hartzell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to Faith Builders, The Magnolia. This plan has a large open concept, complete with engineered wood floors run from the living room, dining area and into the chef-like kitchen, which features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island with shiplap back and oversized quartz countertops & pantry. Entry through the garage offers a nice drop zone with bench and closet. Off the entry way you will find a large master suite which is home to a well-designed primary bathroom with double sink. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, beautiful slate fireplace and shiplap wall with open shelving to round off the main the floor. Head downstairs to the generous sized family room, wetbar and sliding barn doors that open to a media/theater room. Exterior features include a great front porch, sprinkler system, three car garage, full sod and patio in the backyard to entertain.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $599,500
