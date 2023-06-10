April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on a west facing, walkout lot in the newest Bennington neighborhood, Newport Vista & features a 4 car garage. You will love the finish quality & high end upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ apron sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & it connects to the laundry room. Impressive lower level w/ 2nd fireplace in rec area & wetbar w/ front island, 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered deck & patio. Photos are of the same floor plan but another completed Showcase Homes ranch. House is currently under construction & will be complet