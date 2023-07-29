Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - ASSUMABLE 4% LOAN! Come check out this BETTER THAN NEW, 5 bedroom ranch with open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and oversized garage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks, soaking tub, linen cabinet and high-end finishes. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash, and under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Low maint exterior features pre-finished siding, metal trim and soffits. Call today for more information or your private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $615,000
