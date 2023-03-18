Don’t wait for new construction! This 1 ½ year old gorgeous ranch home in the popular Summer Hill Farm subdivision has all the features you could ever want. This modern home features shiplap walls, shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink & black light fixtures. The spectacular fireplace wall makes a big statement with a linear fireplace, shiplap & built in cabinets. The kitchen features a huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, quartz countertop, custom cabinets w/ wood hood, birch shelving & hardwood floors. The primary suite connects to the laundry room. Finished basement features a large rec room w/ corner fireplace & a wet bar w/ tabletop island, 2 bedrooms, ¾ bathroom & a large storage room. There is also a covered composite deck w/ stair.