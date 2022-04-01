Elizabeth Kollman-Bhandari, M: 402-943-7230, elizabeth.bhandari@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showings Begin Thursday 3/31. Immaculate One-Owner Home in Popular Waterford! This Fantastic 2 Story Home is a Stones Throw from the New Omaha High School and Boasts a Wonderful Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz and a Hide-a-Way Pantry, New HVAC (2020), New Windows with Plantation Shudders (2019), New Deck (2020). The Finished Walk-Out Basement Includes a Bedroom, Bathroom, Gym and a Fantastic Wet Bar! Schedule Your Private Showing Today! Agent Related to seller. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched this past weekend to the 1400 block of Ohio Street in reference to an assault.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Police arrest Fremont woman
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.