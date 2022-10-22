5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $629,923

Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes fully customizable two-story Cabernet with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, walk through pantry. Back office or bedroom 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or playroom on the main floor. Oversized garage. (Grade school is Stratford Elementary and Middle School is Bennington Middle School North.) Huge corner lot. Model home at 21711 I Street to view