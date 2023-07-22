Marcy Wempen, M: 402-943-6212, marcywempen@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - One of a kind contemporary ranch on a huge corner lot w/ a woodworking shop. Open the door to natural light flooding the open floor plan. Kitchen boasts floating shelves, concrete countertops & amazing appliances. Drop zone located off the garage w/ large pantry, mudroom w/ lockers & storage closet & laundry room w/ sink. Primary suite w/ soaring ceilings, en suite w/ double sinks & walk-in shower & closet w/ ample storage. Main floor office space can function as an additional bedroom. LL features family room has wet bar rough-in, two bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bath & walk-in closets. Soundproof corner room awaits your creativity - game room, recording studio, playroom - you decide. A full bathroom & bedroom on opposite side of the basement make it an ideal spot for guests. A woodworker’s dream completes the basement w/ work benches, dust collection and air purification system. Enjoy views for