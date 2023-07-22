Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Charlie from Hildy Homes. With 3,826 finished square feet, Charlie has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Open floor plan, walk-out basement, Pella windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spa-like master bath with a walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Charlie is located on a TREED WALKOUT lot and has custom cabinets, shiplap, a covered deck and a 3 CAR GARAGE you are sure to love. Her basement is finished with a wet bar and fireplace perfect for any entertaining. You will find many more reasons to fall in love if you pay her a visit. A.M.A. MOVE IN READY!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $674,900
