Carly Anderson, M: 402-515-6312, carly.anderson@bhhsamb.com, www.teamrosso.com - Enjoy peaceful living on your very own private oasis that features an in-ground pool, pool house, basketball court w/ lights, nestled on just under 1 acre, & located across from the lake, right in the heart of Bennington! You will be impressed w/ all this amazing 5 bedroom & oversized 3 car garage home has to offer! As you walk in you are greeted in the foyer w/ world-famous faux painting, & the open concept main floor boast w/ tons of natural light, & engineered hardwood floors. The added sunroom does not disappoint, & no doubt it will become one of your favorite spots in the house w/ vaulted ceilings, gorgeous stone fireplace, & amazing views of the lake. Walk out to the covered patio & deck & enjoy your backyard paradise, w/ an orchard to enjoy your very own fruits, to the heated in-ground pool that is surrounded by fire bowls, lights, & a new diving board. Newly added pool house features a 3/4 bathroom
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $700,000
