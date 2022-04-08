5 Bedroom Home in Blair - $1,075,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - Situated on 4.69 Private & Serene acres this gorgeous retreat is a rare opportunity! Located at the end of a cul de sac the private drive through the mature trees welcomes you to the beautiful 2 story home with newer roof, POOL & 5 car(bonus loft over garage)/5 bed & 5 baths. Step inside the grand entryway and enjoy abundant windows, wood floors & architectural character. The beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen has stunning custom wood cabinetry, Wolf & Viking appliances and massive granite island. Spacious primary suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets & balcony overlooking the picturesque backyard with fruit trees, hot-tub, water feature and small outbuilding. Large open basement with built-ins, wet bar, legal bedroom, 3/4 bath, flex room & storage! Just want you have been looking for!