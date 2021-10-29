5 Bedroom Home in Blair - $635,000

Abe Farrington, M: 402-980-4008, abef@cox.net, www.abefarrington.com - The privacy of 8+acres just a hop, skip, and jump from main street. This one of a kind, in town acreage has been completely remodeled in 2014 with so many original details and charm replicated, enhanced, or reused. No stone was left unturned. From the leaded glass windows in the living and dining room, transoms, built-ins, even the original front door found a new home in the primary suite. The expansive main floor has it all from two living spaces, formal dining, a primary suite, mud room, pantry, laundry room, and the most amazing wine cellar! The primary suite offers a walk in closet, outside access, gas fireplace, and a full on suite with walk in shower with its own water heater. Entertain your guests surrounded by nature on the two-tiered patio big enough for dining space as well as a gas fire pit. This acreage checks off so many boxes... trails, garden space, open space, treed space, privacy, out buildings, sun