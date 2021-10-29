 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Blair - $635,000

5 Bedroom Home in Blair - $635,000

Abe Farrington, M: 402-980-4008, abef@cox.net, www.abefarrington.com - The privacy of 8+acres just a hop, skip, and jump from main street. This one of a kind, in town acreage has been completely remodeled in 2014 with so many original details and charm replicated, enhanced, or reused. No stone was left unturned. From the leaded glass windows in the living and dining room, transoms, built-ins, even the original front door found a new home in the primary suite. The expansive main floor has it all from two living spaces, formal dining, a primary suite, mud room, pantry, laundry room, and the most amazing wine cellar! The primary suite offers a walk in closet, outside access, gas fireplace, and a full on suite with walk in shower with its own water heater. Entertain your guests surrounded by nature on the two-tiered patio big enough for dining space as well as a gas fire pit. This acreage checks off so many boxes... trails, garden space, open space, treed space, privacy, out buildings, sun

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after incident

Man arrested after incident

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen…

Woman faces DUI charge

Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Oct. 24, Yoseline V. Servin Castillo, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence …

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

For just the second time in program history, the Fremont boys are back-to-back state champions. “Last year was pretty fun, but this year there is just something a little bit more special about it,” -Fremont senior Carter Waters.

Police make afternoon arrest

Police make afternoon arrest

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of drinking on public property and littering af…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News