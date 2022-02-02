5 Bedroom Home in Blair - $799,000

Jenny Hamlin, M: 402-415-8111, jenny@omahahomesgroup.com, www.omahahomesgroup.com - Contract Pending On market for backup offers. An incredible ranch home with three spacious bedrooms on the main floor, updated kitchen with center island, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Renovated laundry room with ample storage. Brand new carpet on the main floor. Fully finished lower level with wood burning, double-sided fireplace, two rec rooms, huge flex/exercise/gameroom space and two additional bedrooms. Wet and dry bars, huge mudroom for horse or future pool storage, four car garage at the back with additional two at the front of the home. Large grilling deck with additional screened in deck with views for miles. Approx. 2 acres of manicured lawn with firepit (has electricity near), approx. 6 acres of fully fenced pasture, and the rest is useful for a hobby farm. Three stall barn with indoor/outdoor run, tack room, cross tie area, automatic waterers to stalls,