Marie Bartlett, M: 402-843-8870, marie.bartlett@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Acreage in the city in highly sought-after Skyline Ranches! Endless possibilities await in this split entry situated on 3.1 acres and over 4,641 sq. foot. Potential to continue renovations and build equity or even start new by tearing down and rebuilding to make a dream home or custom build! Outbuilding on property, backs to Bridle trial, and close to Dodge St. This incredibly unique and rare find makes this a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,000,000
