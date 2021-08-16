 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

Charles Chadwick, , Charles.chadwick@thecncteam.com, https://THECNCTeam.com - A rare recently updated 1.5 story home located in desired Fire Ridge Estates. This meticulous home has natural light pouring into this open floor plan. New flooring spans the entire main floor. Granite Counter tops in kitchen, all appliances including brand new refrigerator. Master suite with dual vanities, and a walk-in closet. A spacious loft includes bedroom and full bath. New carpet expands the lower level, along with bedroom, ¾ bath, and enormous storage area. Soak up the sun in this lovely open back yard, and green space. Clubhouse with pool, tennis courts, workout facilities, and more right around the corner. Elkhorn Public schools, restaurants, and shopping nearby.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremonter
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Fremonter

  • Updated

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News