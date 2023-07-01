Home sweet home! Welcome to the highly functional Jones floor plan. Featuring three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. The open concept allows the homeowners to fully utilize the space within the main floor. The primary suite has double vanity sinks, shower, and a walk-in closet. The basement level features two bedrooms, a bathroom, a bar with room for a beverage cooler, and a large open rec room area with plenty of room for a living area and entertaining! Upgraded cabinets throughout, full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For years, Fremont area residents have watched huge blossoms of fireworks paint inky black skies with colorful hues.
A former Tekamah police officer has been charged with two felonies in connection with his activities during a police standoff in Lyons Feb. 25.
A 27-year-old woman was transported via Life Flight to the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Monday.
Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will be returning to the rails on Thursday, June 29.
Nebraska continues to build its 2024 receiver class, making the final group for two four-star receivers.