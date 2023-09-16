Home sweet home! Welcome to the highly functional Modern Jones floor plan. This gorgeous home features three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. The open concept allows the homeowners to utilize every space within the main floor. The primary suite has double vanity sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The lower-level features two bedrooms, a bathroom, a wet bar kitchen with room for a beverage cooler, and a large open area, with plenty of room for a living area and entertainment!