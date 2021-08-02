5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $495,900

Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending Remain on market for back up offers . Model home until Oct. Model Home Not for Sale. New construction ranch backing to trees in Elkhorn School District! This 5-bedroom, 3 baths is the house you have been waiting for! The home boasts 3 bedroom split on the main floor, an open kitchen with a huge center island, quartz counter tops throughout, walk-in pantry, dinette area, kitchen that opens to a large family room with a wall of windows, fireplace, mud room and laundry room right off the garage. 10’ ceiling in the family room with stone fireplace and wood mantel in the family room. Large primary bedroom with huge primary closet and spa-like feel primary suite with walk- in tiled shower. A wall of windows brings in tons of natural light and you can walk onto the covered patio. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, 3/4 bathroom, huge bar with 9' island, game area and a lovely rec ro