Home sweet home! Welcome to the highly functional Jones floor plan. Featuring three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. The open concept allows the homeowners to fully utilize the space within the main floor. The primary suite has double vanity sinks, shower, and a walk-in closet. The basement level features two bedrooms, a bathroom, a bar with room for a beverage cooler, and a large open rec room area with plenty of room for a living area and entertaining! Upgraded cabinets throughout, full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $498,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pat Brannen admittedly is not a big man.
Former Fremont PD officer Tatum Dobson has filed papers with the state of Nebraska seeking to voluntarily surrender her law enforcement licens…
OMAHA—The waiting might have been the hardest part for the Fremont girl’s 4x400m team.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13, to the 700 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassin…