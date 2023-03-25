Home sweet home! Welcome to the highly functional Jones floor plan. Featuring three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. The open concept allows the homeowners to fully utilize the space within the main floor. The primary suite has double vanity sinks, shower, and a walk-in closet. The basement level features two bedrooms, a bathroom, a bar with room for a beverage cooler, and a large open rec room area with plenty of room for a living area and entertaining! Upgraded cabinets throughout, full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $504,900
