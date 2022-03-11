 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $513,900

Vinton Homes Modern Jones plan, just completed and move-in ready!!! -Full finished basement with daylight window package and wetbar -Soft close, dove tailed cabinets -Quartz countertops -Linear electric fireplace with tile face -Matte black fixtures -Stainless Steel appliance package (excluding fridge), Frigidaire Gallery appliances -Kohler plumbing fixtures -Elongated, comfort height toilets -Custom closet shelving-painted press board -James Hardi siding and stone on exterior -Oversized vinyl windows-Windsor -Thermatru exterior doors -Drywall wrapped windows -Trane High-efficiency furnace -Insulated/steel garage doors -Floor Truss system, eliminates need for soffits in lower level -Sump pump -Passive radon system -2x6 exterior walls *Photos are of a similar home

