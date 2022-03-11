Vinton Homes Modern Jones plan, just completed and move-in ready!!! -Full finished basement with daylight window package and wetbar -Soft close, dove tailed cabinets -Quartz countertops -Linear electric fireplace with tile face -Matte black fixtures -Stainless Steel appliance package (excluding fridge), Frigidaire Gallery appliances -Kohler plumbing fixtures -Elongated, comfort height toilets -Custom closet shelving-painted press board -James Hardi siding and stone on exterior -Oversized vinyl windows-Windsor -Thermatru exterior doors -Drywall wrapped windows -Trane High-efficiency furnace -Insulated/steel garage doors -Floor Truss system, eliminates need for soffits in lower level -Sump pump -Passive radon system -2x6 exterior walls *Photos are of a similar home
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $513,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Police arrest Fremont man
Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the …
Foul trouble forced Bergan to go to a deeper rotation and the Knights bench responded, leading to a 47-33 win over BDS in the opening round of state.
MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
LINCOLN—Fremont is one step closer to its goal of returning to the state title game, putting away Lincoln Pius X 57-41 in the opening round of…