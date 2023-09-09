Jason Peter, M: 402-672-1996, jpeter@npdodge.com, www.thepeterteam.com - Trademark Homes brand new "Devonshire" plan in Indian Pointe. This plan is open and inviting with soaring ceilings. The entryway greets you with LVT wood flooring which flows nicely into the kitchen and dinette. The spacious kitchen has quartz counters, huge hidden walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinets. The dinette opens to a covered patio & large flat backyard. The private primary suite includes a large shower, double vanity, & large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. 2 other spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom are also on the main floor. The finished LL has a huge rec room w/wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, fireplace, & large 3/4 bathroom w/double sinks. There is also abundant storage in the basement as well. The oversized 3 car garage has a door to the backyard.