Jason Peter, M: 402-672-1996, jpeter@npdodge.com, www.thepeterteam.com - Trademark Homes brand new "Devonshire" plan in Indian Pointe. This plan is open and inviting with soaring ceilings. The entryway greets you with LVT wood flooring which flows nicely into the kitchen and dinette. The spacious kitchen has quartz counters, huge hidden walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinets. The dinette opens to a covered patio & large flat backyard. The private primary suite includes a large shower, double vanity, & large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. 2 other spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom are also on the main floor. The finished LL has a huge rec room w/wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, fireplace, & large 3/4 bathroom w/double sinks. There is also abundant storage in the basement as well. The oversized 3 car garage has a door to the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,000
When Matt Rhule left Nebraska football’s facilities on Sunday night, his starting quarterback was still there.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver J. Glass is no longer an inmate at the U.S. Federal Penitentiary Leavenworth after he was released from th…
Matt Rhule missed an opportunity to start his tenure with a surprise. Can’t get it back. Sam McKewon breaks down what Nebraska did well and ne…
Nebraska flipped from favorite to underdog against Colorado in 48 hours. The Huskers' new challenge: Don't let one game — no matter how disapp…
Nebraska’s upcoming game at Colorado is squarely in the national spotlight. The Huskers are focusing on the football rather than the hype.