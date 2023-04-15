Jason Peter, M: 402-672-1996, jpeter@npdodge.com, www.thepeterteam.com - Trademark Homes brand new "Devonshire" plan is ready for you in the popular Indian Pointe neighborhood. This plan is open and inviting with soaring ceilings. The entryway greets you with LVT wood flooring and flows nicely into the rest of the main floor. The spacious kitchen w/quartz counters, huge hidden walk-in pantry and is open to the dinette area and the living room which is perfect for entertaining. The covered patio is a wonderful feature as well right off the dinette. The private primary suite includes a tile walk-in shower, double vanity, large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. 2 other spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom are also on the main floor. The finished LL has a huge rec room w/wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, large 3/4 bathroom w/double sinks. There is also abundant storage in the basement as well. The oversized 3 car garage has a utility sink and door to the backyard. Still t