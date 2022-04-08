Kat Newman, M: 402-968-1664, kat.newman@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This 5bd, 4ba 1.5 story in Fire Ridge is an entertainer's paradise! Here you will find an open-concept floor plan with a double-sided fireplace, floor to ceiling windows in the living room and vaulted ceilings. Main floor primary with full walk-in closet, jetted spa tub, and double vanity. Upstairs, you'll find a loft space with a full view of the living room, two bedrooms, a full bath, a work-out room with heated floors, along with an additional laundry room. HOA includes access to private tennis courts, pool, gym and golf cart path. Move-in ready with all the amenities available to enjoy Immediately! Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $530,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Police arrest man for child abuse
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Man arrested on multiple charges
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.