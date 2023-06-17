Welcome to the distinguished Jackson! This is one of Vinton Homes' largest floor plans! This home features many upgrades, including ten-foot ceilings in the main living area, an open concept with a large kitchen and island, including an unbelievable hidden panty. Upgraded cabinets throughout the entire home. The main floor is a split floor plan with a private primary suite on one side and a staircase in the rear of the home. The basement offers an additional two bedrooms, an exercise room, a massive living area, and a bar. The two large unfinished areas are great for storage! Oversized windows, full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! *Photos are of a similar home; Virtual staging has been used on some pictures
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $539,000
