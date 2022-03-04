5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $539,000

You Have Arrived! Fabulous MOVE-IN READY ranch home that is better than NEW! This Prairie Homes Omaha home is only a year old and sits on an oversized lot with no back neighbors! Some of the features you will love is the open floorplan, extra tall ceilings, large windows, upgraded custom cabinets, quartz countertops, floor to ceiling tiled linear fireplace and more! Light and bright with tons of natural light and a unique triple sliding door off the great room brings the outdoors in. Spacious primary suite with upgraded closet system and a beautiful tiled shower with pivot door. The wide open lower level features a wet bar. 3 bedrooms on main level and 2 down. This stunning ranch home is energy-star certified with energy-saving heating and air, Pella windows, and Hardie siding. The list goes on. Welcome Home!