Welcome to the Skyline series by Prairie Homes Omaha. Step into this beautiful home through an upgraded 8-foot front door. The main level features soaring 10- and 11-foot ceilings throughout, an open concept with the kitchen area, and large island looking into the great room. Upgraded cabinets and countertops throughout home. An oversized, hidden pantry. SS appliances and a gas range. The main floor has a split floor plan with a private master suite on one side and two bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the house. The primary bathroom features a tiled master shower with upgraded, pivot shower door and double vanity. The LL continues with the split-level design with two bedrooms on each side of the home separated by the massive living area and a beautiful bar. Upgraded vinyl windows, James Hardie siding, 2x6 exterior walls, high-efficiency HVAC. There is so much room that everyone can have their own space! Schedule your showing today!