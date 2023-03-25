Todd+ Brenda Young, M: 402-657-5667, tyounghomes@msn.com, hometeamyoung.com - Now introducing the Oakly 1 by Paradise Homes! This 2-story plan boasts a grand entry, high ceilings, and endless amounts of natural light. From the hickory floors, custom cabinetry, and quartz countertops you’ll find premium finishes and features around every corner. The 2,605 finished square footage includes 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The primary suite has a large walk-in shower, dual sinks, Whirlpool and huge primary closet. Right off the primary ensuite is the 2nd floor laundry room. The main floor bedroom has direct access to the full bathroom making it the perfect home office, playroom, or guest suite. This floor plan can be designed to fit your wants and needs with this completely custom builder! Photos comparable to home being built.