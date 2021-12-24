Welcome to Vistancia, the newest subdivision - located in the Elkhorn school district. This Prairie Homes Omaha beauty includes soaring ceilings in an open floorplan. Oversized double-stack cabinets in the kitchen with a full Slate appliance package, including an upgraded gas range and refrigerator. Upgraded coffee bar. Standard features include dovetail and soft-close drawers. The lower-level features a bar as well as an exercise room. This stunning ranch home is energy-star certified with energy-saving heating and air, Pella windows, Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty and much more. *Some pictures have been virtually staged
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Early Saturday morning, Devon Baker was playing videos games when he noticed something strange.
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in an attic early Saturday morning in Fremont.
A 51-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of a controlled substance Monday.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Imagine a Christmas Eve service by a campfire.
A 26-year-old Fremont man faces several charges after he fled from Fremont Police.
Ever since she started working with grooming dogs, Jordyn Voecks said she has always taken her time.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.
Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…