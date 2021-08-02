 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

Amber Peters, M: 402-960-5552, amber@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - BACK ON THE MARKET! Fell through due to financing. Step into this stunning 2 story entry featuring a spiral staircase and heated ceramic floors throughout. The 5 bed, 4 bath home has been recently updated and the lower level finished with a unique contemporary vibe. The kitchen features an oversized island, double ovens, and a 36" Viking gas cooktop. The lower level features a trendy bar, bedroom, and bathroom with a walk-in shower. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a built in kitchen and gas fire pit. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse just a couple blocks away.

