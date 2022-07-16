5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Why wait to build when you can move into this gorgeous better-than-new 5 bed 3 bath Elkhorn ranch located in Spruce 180! Bright & airy main level with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Spacious living room with linear fireplace nestled between custom built-ins. Open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, hidden walk-in pantry with coffee bar, quartz countertops, tile backsplash & large dinette with sliding door access to a covered patio. Added convenience of a mudroom with drop zone & lockers and main level laundry room. Primary suite boasting 3/4 bath with dual vanities, stunning walk-in tile shower & walk-in closet. Two additional main level bedrooms & full bath. In the lower level, you'll find an expansive family/rec room complete with a custom wet bar, two more bedrooms, 3/4 bath & storage. Covered patio overlooking a level backyard. Full sprinkler system, easy to maintain landsc