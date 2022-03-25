5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000

You Have Arrived! Absolutely fabulous and meticulous home in Pacific Woods backing to green space. So many recent updates including flooring, counters, light fixtures, paint, window treatments and more. Cozy open kitchen and family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Three wonderful bedrooms on the main floor. The walkout lower level is spacious and features a wet bar and two additional bedrooms. Covered deck overlooking the huge flat backyard, perfect for a pool. Beautiful landscaping. Fenced yard. Elkhorn Schools. Imagine the life you could live in this impeccable home!