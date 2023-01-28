5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $555,000

Chad Blythe, M: 402-578-9822, chad.blythe@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Open House Saturday 2-4pm (1/8/23). Check out this Amazing home in Elkhorn! Why wait to build! This 5 Bedroom (1 on the main floor) 2-story has a wonderful floorplan and is less than 1 year old. The beautiful kitchen has quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, crisp white cabinets & a huge hidden pantry. LVT flooring flows throughout the main floor. Family room has tall ceilings, big windows, stone + shiplap fireplace, and custom built in shelving. Main floor also has a front living area which could be a office/sitting room/formal dining area. Upstairs has 4 Large bedrooms with large closets & ceiling fans. Primary bedroom has on-suite with large shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, huge walk-in closet. Unlike buying brand new, this home already has a tree, landscaping, sprinkler system for the yard & landscaping, & blinds. The home is only a block away from a park & walking trails. Bui