Welcome to the distinguished Jackson! This is one of Vinton Homes' largest floor plans! This home features many upgrades, including ten-foot ceilings in the main living area, an open concept with a large kitchen and island, including an unbelievable hidden panty. Upgraded cabinets throughout the entire home. The main floor is a split floor plan with a private primary suite on one side and a staircase in the rear of the home. The walkout basement offers an additional two bedrooms, an exercise room, a massive living area, and a bar. The two large unfinished areas are great for storage! Backing to trees. Oversized windows, full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $558,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amie Just saw three things she liked, three she loved and one area of improvement at the Huskers' scrimmage Saturday.
It didn't take Gabe Ervin long to impress Matt Rhule. As the season opener looms, the "big and powerful" Ervin will start at running back.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said quarterback Jeff Sims has improved in his quest to meet the Huskers' completion rate standard
Of the 17 Husker D-linemen, 12 are new to Nebraska or the position, and only two started in the Big Ten. Logic tells you Terrance Knighton has…
A month of full camp has culminated in Nebraska’s first depth chart under coach Matt Rhule.