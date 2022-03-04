 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $559,900

Welcome to Vistancia, the newest subdivision - located in the Elkhorn school district. This Prairie Homes Omaha beauty includes soaring ceilings in an open floorplan. Oversized double-stack cabinets in the kitchen with a full Slate appliance package, including an upgraded gas range and refrigerator. Upgraded coffee bar. Standard features include dovetail and soft-close drawers. The lower-level features a bar as well as an exercise room. This stunning ranch home is energy-star certified with energy-saving heating and air, Pella windows, Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty and much more. *Some pictures have been virtually staged

