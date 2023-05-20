Jenny Krumveide, M: 402-657-6356, jennyk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - If you're looking for a new Elkhorn ranch with modern touches, check this one out. The west-facing 1,900 sq ft home in Vistancia has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a terrific lower level with wet bar. The new owner will appreciate the quartz countertops, on-trend black plumbing fixtures and gorgeous natural colored luxury vinyl plank flooring. The home backs to the planned neighborhood playground/park. Enjoy nationally recognized Elkhorn schools, nearby shopping, dining and quick access to Hwy 31 and 275. Rest easy with a 1-Year Builder Warranty. Great price per square footage for this new home!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $564,000
