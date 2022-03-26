April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - If you are looking for style, quality, & value then make sure to check out Showcase Homes. We promise you will not be disappointed. This is our popular split bedroom ranch plan that is loaded with upgrades & features you expect & are hoping to find! We use custom cabinetry, quartz & tile in all areas, & real hardwood floors. Our houses are gorgeous but they are also built to a higher standard w/ Pella Lifestyle windows, high density insulation, & composite decking. The great room is a showstopper w/ the volume ceilings, 60” electric fireplace, built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. You’ll love the gourmet kitchen w/ 36” gas cooktop, wall oven, farmhouse sink, custom shelving, & a huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar. Everyone loves the primary suite that connects through to the laundry room & is tucked away from the rest of the house. This spec home is our last home in Indian Pointe! All selections have been
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,900
