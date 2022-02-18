5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). Tyler has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 1,908 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,590 sq. ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. Estimated completion date: APRIL 29TH, 2022 ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*** (A.M.A).