Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is MOVE IN READY and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets, and cat 6 ethernet. This Tyler sits on a flat lot with a large 3-CAR GARAGE, it has 1,890 finished sq. ft. on the main level and 1,686 sq. ft. finished in the lower level with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. He is move in ready! Actual pictures coming soon! A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation continues into a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning south of Fremont.
Make sure to vote for favorite athlete in this week's Athlete of the Week poll.
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
A Fremont teenager was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after a fatal crash on South Ridge Road that caused the death of an 18-year-old student …
Matt Rhule didn't inherit a great Nebraska offense, but he didn't deal himself a better one with his offensive coordinator/quarterback combo e…