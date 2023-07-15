Jenny Krumveide, M: 402-657-6356, jennyk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This gorgeous 5 bedroom, east-facing 1-story with a beautiful white kitchen in Elkhorn's Vistancia (newly renamed "Calarosa") is now complete and ready to welcome you home. Upon entering, you'll find the front bedroom behind glass French doors, ideal for a home office you'll be proud of. The 11' coffered ceiling and large windows in the living room contribute to the light and airy feeling of this open floorplan. Tilt open the beautiful Hunter Douglas blinds to enjoy the setting sun! Your new white kitchen boasts sixteen continuous feet of cabinetry, a wooden hood over a 36" gas cooktop, a white, Kohler cast iron sink, and modern pendants over the island. The primary bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms on the main. In the lower level, you will find a wet bar with full-height tiled backsplash, a huge rec area, and two additional bedrooms. Set up a showing to walk through this amazing, cu