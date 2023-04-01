Tiffany Hodge, M: 402-980-3284, Tiffany.Hodge@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tiffany.hodge - Please allow 2 HR notice for showings. Professional photos 3/28.Amazing move in ready 2 Story home is Spruce/Blondo Ridge. 2 STY entry welcomes you into this beautiful home with a great open floor plan. Large kitchen is perfect for entertaining with large island, walk in panty and informal dining area that flows into the large living area with fireplace and to the formal dining area. All lights in the main level living area as well as exterior lights are controlled by Alexa. Heading upstairs you will find the Primary Suite sure to check all boxes, huge bedroom with sitting area, custom blinds, beautiful spa-like bathroom with access to the laundry as well as to the closet of your dreams. Rounding out the 2nd level you will find 3 BR all with bathroom access. This home has smart locks, doorbell and thermostat and the large 3 car garage has epoxy flooring. Fresh paint has just been complete