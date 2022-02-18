 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $589,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $589,900

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler features a 4 CAR GARAGE and has 1,932 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,592 ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. Tyler also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. Estimated completion date is May 6th, 2022 (A.M.A) ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES***

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News