Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to love (quartz, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot backing to GREEN SPACE with a 3 car garage and has a 1,895 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,681 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. Estimated completion date: DECEMBER 22nd ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*** (A.M.A).
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $589,900
