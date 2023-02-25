Stephen Leick, M: 402-990-4750, stephenleick@kw.com, https://www.LeickHomes.com - OPEN HOUSES SAT (2/25) 12-2PM & SUN (2/26) 12-2PM! This spectacular Indian Pointe 2-story open concept floorplan features an immaculate kitchen as its centerpiece, amazing den area, living room with built-in shelving and stone fireplace. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage! White cabinets & eat at island make the kitchen a perfect place to host! One bedroom off the kitchen. Drop zone upon entry from garage. Upstairs boasts a large primary suite and 3 more bedrooms all with direct access to private bathrooms! Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling, large windows, massive attached suite with tub/shower, dual sinks, a studio sized walk-in closet and best of all - A VIEW FOR MILES! Convenient 2nd floor laundry. The unfinished basement is awaiting your personal touch with an egress window for a 6th bedroom and rough-in plumbing for a 5th bathroom! Enjoy evenings on the deck overlooking your large corner lot!