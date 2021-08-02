Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to love like quartz, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades. This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot with a 4 CAR GARAGE and has a 1,879 sq ft finished on themain level. Lower level has 1,605 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. Estimated completion date: November 4th, 2021 ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES - FINISHES AND LAYOUT MAY VARY*** Act quickly and pick your finishes to make this your HOME! (A.M.A).
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $594,900
