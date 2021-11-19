Amazing Majestic Homes spec home with modern farm house. Brand new and ready for you! Hardwood floors, Quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms, hidden pantry, wood floating shelves in the kitchen, white kitchen with large island, mud area with lockers, and closet off the garage and laundry. Master tucked behind the kitchen. Large open basement with family room, rec-room with wet bar and two bedrooms. Two storage areas. This is an amazing home! Kitchen appliances and garage door openers included.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz
Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…