Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Come check out "The Noa 2 - Craftsman" by Citadel Signature Homes! This beautiful home has 10 foot ceilings with tray ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom. It features an open floor plan, custom cabinets, and an abundance of natural light throughout the whole home. The detail this home has to offer is absolutely stunning. The primary suite boasts an oversized soaker tub, tiled walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, and laundry off the master closet which offers convenience and luxury. There are four additional spacious bedrooms with Hollywood-style Jack-and-Jill bathrooms. To top if off, the finished basement is equipped with an amazing wet bar & rec room. * INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE OF BUILDERS OTHER HOME PLANS AND FINISHES, FINISHES MAY VARY *
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 27 to the 1000 block of Ohio Street in reference to a physical disturbance.
Fremont police officers arrested 22-year-old Domingo Tiu-Gutierrez of Fremont on Monday, Jan. 30, on suspicion of several sex crime allegations.
It was nearly standing room only Tuesday night, Jan. 31, during the Fremont City Council meeting public comment period, as dozens of residents…
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
Rachel Ness and Aaron Wiese were sky-high about their wedding. They had a slight celestial theme throughout the decor and signage.