If you’re looking for next to new, we got you! At just under 3 years young, you won’t find anything more perfect. This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3-car garage, walkout ranch, on a fenced lot checks all the boxes! All the custom features you’d want or need. To take it up a notch, the owners added a custom fireplace with built-ins on the lower level, an island to finish the basement bar, tinted windows, and a water softener. The kitchen is perfect for hosting gatherings with custom cabinetry, a grand walk-in pantry with coffee bar nook and a huge island. Just wait until you see the primary suite, you’ll be impressed from the minute you walk in. This house is ready for you to move right in and make it your home! Located in Elkhorn, Spruce Abbey. Close vicinity to shops, schools, and parks. Check it out today, you don't want to miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Belief from coach Matt Rhule helped Zavier Betts return to Nebraska and pass 21 credit hours this spring to get eligible.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating the death of a person, officials reported Wednesday morning.
A former Fremont police officer has been charged in Dodge County Court with three different misdemeanor offenses related to claims of domestic…
Three of the 5 deputy attorneys in Dodge County have announced their departures from the office.
A 41-year-old Fremont man arrested for child sex abuse allegations denies the claims, police officials reported.