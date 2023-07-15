If you’re looking for next to new, we got you! At just under 3 years young, you won’t find anything more perfect. This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3-car garage, walkout ranch, on a fenced lot checks all the boxes! All the custom features you’d want or need. To take it up a notch, the owners added a custom fireplace with built-ins on the lower level, an island to finish the basement bar, tinted windows, and a water softener. The kitchen is perfect for hosting gatherings with custom cabinetry, a grand walk-in pantry with coffee bar nook and a huge island. Just wait until you see the primary suite, you’ll be impressed from the minute you walk in. This house is ready for you to move right in and make it your home! Located in Elkhorn, Spruce Abbey. Close vicinity to shops, schools, and parks. Check it out today, you don't want to miss out!