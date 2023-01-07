Welcome to the Jackson, our largest floor plan. Featuring many upgrades, including ten foot ceilings in the main living area, an open concept with the kitchen area and large island looking into the great room. The main floor has a split floor plan with a private master suite on one side and two bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the house. The LL features continues with the split level design with two bedrooms on each side of the home separated by the massive living area and a beautiful bar. This plan also features an flex room that could serve as an office or exercise room. There is so much room that everyone can have their own space! Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $598,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials with the Fremont Police Department are asking for help from the public in investigating two reported assaults and theft incidents al…
Madi Kubik, who recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska, will play professionally in Puerto Rico.
Check your 2by2 lottery tickets. You may be holding a $22,000 winning ticket.
Fremont Police officers responded at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 2 to the 500 block of West Washington Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
A 24-year-old Fremont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography and exploitation char…
Sgt. Jim Dockerty saw it at a funeral.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Michael “Mike” Marvin Patrick McGinn, 69 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.