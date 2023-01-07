5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $598,900

Welcome to the Jackson, our largest floor plan. Featuring many upgrades, including ten foot ceilings in the main living area, an open concept with the kitchen area and large island looking into the great room. The main floor has a split floor plan with a private master suite on one side and two bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the house. The LL features continues with the split level design with two bedrooms on each side of the home separated by the massive living area and a beautiful bar. This plan also features an flex room that could serve as an office or exercise room. There is so much room that everyone can have their own space! Schedule your showing today!