5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Stunning new construction ranch home in sought-after Privada. Plenty of attention to detail and a warm comfortable feel. The kitchen features professional series appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms on the main, with two more in the fully finished basement. Huge basement area built to entertain and with plenty of storage. This home is currently under construction by Malibu homes and will be completed by Mid October 2021. Why build, when you can have this one brand new?