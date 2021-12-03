 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Stunning new construction ranch home in sought-after Privada. Plenty of attention to detail and a warm comfortable feel. The kitchen features professional series appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms on the main, with two more in the fully finished basement. Huge basement area built to entertain and with plenty of storage. This home is currently under construction by Malibu homes and will be completed by Mid October 2021. Why build, when you can have this one brand new?

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Dec. 1, Pedro Hernandez-Vicente, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license follow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News