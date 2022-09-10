 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,450

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,450

Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Saturday and Sunday 12-4! ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, knotty alder beams, Ship lap in ceiling areas. Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage. Some options shown not inc in price.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont teen

Police arrest Fremont teen

Fremont Police officers had contact with some individuals at 3:14 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 4000 block of East Military Avenue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News